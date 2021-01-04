Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

SOHU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the third quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Sohu.com during the second quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 363,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,134. The company has a market capitalization of $637.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.39. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Featured Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.