Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SKG.L) (LON:SKG) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,574.00

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SKG.L) (LON:SKG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,574 ($46.69) and last traded at GBX 3,570 ($46.64), with a volume of 104300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,436 ($44.89).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,330.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,938.96. The company has a market capitalization of £9.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of €0.28 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SKG.L)’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

