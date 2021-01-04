SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Shares Gap Up to $4.96

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.96, but opened at $6.04. SMTC shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 2,241 shares.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SMTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered SMTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on SMTC from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $167.31 million, a P/E ratio of -59.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SMTC by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 491,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SMTC by 16.9% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SMTC by 29.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in SMTC by 550.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SMTC Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMTX)
SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.
