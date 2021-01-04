SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Shares Gap Up to $4.96

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.96, but opened at $6.04. SMTC shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 2,241 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SMTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered SMTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on SMTC from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get SMTC alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $167.31 million, a P/E ratio of -59.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.50 million. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SMTC Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SMTC by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 491,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SMTC by 16.9% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SMTC by 29.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in SMTC by 550.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMTC Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMTX)

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for SMTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.