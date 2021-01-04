Skycoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.76 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $10.76 million and $506,483.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

