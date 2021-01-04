Sirius International Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SG) vs. Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Financial Contrast

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) and Sirius International Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlas Financial and Sirius International Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Sirius International Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Financial and Sirius International Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $120.60 million 0.01 -$20.43 million N/A N/A Sirius International Insurance Group $1.72 billion 0.84 -$47.30 million N/A N/A

Atlas Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sirius International Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and Sirius International Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A Sirius International Insurance Group -16.75% -14.57% -3.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Atlas Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Sirius International Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sirius International Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Atlas Financial has a beta of 3.06, suggesting that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sirius International Insurance Group has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlas Financial beats Sirius International Insurance Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of retail independent agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Sirius International Insurance Group Company Profile

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global Reinsurance, Global A&H, U.S. Specialty, and Runoff and Other. It offers property insurance and reinsurance; property catastrophe excess reinsurance; agriculture reinsurance; healthcare and medical travel insurance; insurance and reinsurance product lines, including aviation and space, marine, trade credit, contingency, casualty, surety, and environmental specialty lines; and asbestos risks, environmental risks, and other long-tailed liability exposure products, as well as administration services. The company is also involved in the acquisition and management of runoff liabilities for insurance and reinsurance companies. Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

