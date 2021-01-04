SingularityNET Price Tops $0.0660 on Major Exchanges (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 37.7% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.0660 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $56.30 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00042958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.07 or 0.00319030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00032372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00023264 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 853,144,672 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

