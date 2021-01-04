Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the construction company on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th.

Simpson Manufacturing has raised its dividend by 66.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Simpson Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

SSD stock opened at $93.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $104.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.53.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,150.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $1,085,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,076.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Simpson Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.