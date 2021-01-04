Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI) & Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Financial Analysis

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) and Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Canada Goose and Simon Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canada Goose 5 1 13 0 2.42 Simon Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canada Goose currently has a consensus price target of $36.99, indicating a potential upside of 24.24%. Given Canada Goose’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canada Goose is more favorable than Simon Worldwide.

Risk & Volatility

Canada Goose has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simon Worldwide has a beta of -1.57, meaning that its share price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canada Goose and Simon Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canada Goose $720.34 million 4.55 $114.05 million $0.98 30.38 Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Canada Goose has higher revenue and earnings than Simon Worldwide.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.0% of Canada Goose shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Simon Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Canada Goose and Simon Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canada Goose 10.27% 16.50% 6.74% Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Canada Goose beats Simon Worldwide on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. As of March 29, 2020, it operated 20 retail stores. The company also sells its products through e-commerce, as well as wholesale partners and distributors. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Simon Worldwide Company Profile

Simon Worldwide, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was operated as a promotional marketing company. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Irvine, California.

