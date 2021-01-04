SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.00

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.00 and last traded at C$15.97, with a volume of 89150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 29.34, a current ratio of 29.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.07). Research analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

