Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Sets New 1-Year High at $129.00

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.00 and last traded at $128.99, with a volume of 564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.34.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 187.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.78.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $692,626.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,181,578. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,723. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.