Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.56

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.56 and last traded at C$4.36, with a volume of 88904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.21.

Several research firms have commented on SMT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$719.58 million and a PE ratio of 33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.49.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$97.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.