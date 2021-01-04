ShowHand (HAND) Trading 119% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 58.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ShowHand has traded 119% higher against the dollar. ShowHand has a total market cap of $51,219.25 and approximately $35.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00042863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.63 or 0.00311536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00030668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00023078 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand (HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.