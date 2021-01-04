Selfkey Achieves Market Cap of $7.24 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Selfkey has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Kucoin and ABCC. Selfkey has a market cap of $7.24 million and $904,957.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00043481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.29 or 0.00307030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00030845 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00022974 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,557,695,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Binance, Kucoin, IDEX, OKEx, RightBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

