Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 44,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth $421,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth $568,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 187.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 171,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 111,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth $4,732,000. Institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

CRDF stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.90.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRDF. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardiff Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

