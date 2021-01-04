Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,894 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 112.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter valued at $44,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 68.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 37.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 24,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 87,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $4,219,918.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,105,252 shares of company stock worth $51,731,114 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Ares Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.82.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $47.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 87.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.31.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

