Sei Investments Co. Sells 26,093 Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,093 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 302,895 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 62,911 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFGP opened at $5.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.49. Micro Focus International plc has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $14.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MFGP. ValuEngine upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

