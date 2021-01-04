Sei Investments Co. Sells 11,143 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL) by 16.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,143 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 5.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 140.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 69,503 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $609,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares during the last quarter.

ACEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $125,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,595.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $866,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,261,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,037,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,050 over the last three months.

ACEL opened at $10.10 on Monday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $136.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.37 million.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

