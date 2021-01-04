Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 180.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,415 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Renasant in the second quarter valued at about $602,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Renasant in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Renasant by 56.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 23,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Renasant by 109.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Renasant in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Renasant stock opened at $33.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.40. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. Equities analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Renasant news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,088.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at $955,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RNST shares. BidaskClub lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

