Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 51,801 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,334,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $22.06 on Monday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $22.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTZ. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

