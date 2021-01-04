Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,482 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLI opened at $67.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.66. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.70.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

HLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $702,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $702,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,464 over the last 90 days. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

