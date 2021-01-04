Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in SelectQuote by 80.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 29,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth about $624,000. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SLQT opened at $20.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 16.08 and a current ratio of 16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $29.00.
In other news, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $575,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
SLQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
