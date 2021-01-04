Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in SelectQuote by 80.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 29,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth about $624,000. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLQT opened at $20.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 16.08 and a current ratio of 16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $29.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.24 million. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $575,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

