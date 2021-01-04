Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) will report sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the highest is $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $10.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $11.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STX shares. BidaskClub cut Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

NASDAQ STX traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.30. 152,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,948. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.43. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $66.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $367,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,592,332 shares of company stock worth $158,242,659 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,749 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 111,878 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 26,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.