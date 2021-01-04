Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT.L) (LON:SMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,224.00

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT.L) (LON:SMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,224 ($15.99) and last traded at GBX 1,220.98 ($15.95), with a volume of 436151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,214 ($15.86).

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,118.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 980.65.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT.L) Company Profile (LON:SMT)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

