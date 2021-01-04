Scotiabank Increases Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$52.00

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.45.

PKI stock traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,751. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Parkland Co. has a twelve month low of C$17.57 and a twelve month high of C$49.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.88.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion. Equities analysts expect that Parkland Co. will post 2.0045407 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$336,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,763 shares in the company, valued at C$22,544,046.

About Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

