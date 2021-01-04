Scotiabank Increases Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$52.00

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.45.
PKI stock traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,751. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Parkland Co. has a twelve month low of C$17.57 and a twelve month high of C$49.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.88.
In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$336,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,763 shares in the company, valued at C$22,544,046.
About Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)
Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.
