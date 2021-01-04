Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $91.35

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.35 and last traded at $89.80, with a volume of 1536560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.95.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $70,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

