Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.16

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.16 and last traded at $37.96, with a volume of 832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.65.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

