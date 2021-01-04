Saratoga Investment (SAR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 6th. Analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 67.27%. On average, analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $20.85 on Monday. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $28.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $232.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.62.

SAR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.15.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.