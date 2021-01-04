Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $40.00 Price Target

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) received a $40.00 price objective from Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on INTC. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist decreased their price objective on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.81.

INTC stock opened at $49.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in Intel by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

