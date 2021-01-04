Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) a GBX 1,000 Price Target

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EZJ. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 881.95 ($11.52).

Get easyJet plc (EZJ.L) alerts:

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 830 ($10.84) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.13. easyJet plc has a one year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a one year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 818.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 648.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In other easyJet plc (EZJ.L) news, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Insiders have purchased 10,042 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,102 in the last ninety days.

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.