Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. G.Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $32.19 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $126.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 428.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 55,363 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 499.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 47,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,516,000 after acquiring an additional 599,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

