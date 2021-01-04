RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSNAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RSA Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSNAY opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. RSA Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $9.17.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

