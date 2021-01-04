Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $160.00 Price Target

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) received a $160.00 price objective from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.85.

NIKE stock opened at $141.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 536,170 shares of company stock valued at $73,878,311. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

