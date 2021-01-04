Rockland Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,469 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.8% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 830,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $174,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 47,304 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 136,605 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT traded down $5.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.99. 1,301,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,668,297. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.10. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

