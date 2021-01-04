Rockland Trust Co. Sells 72 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY stock traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.82. The company had a trading volume of 115,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.77. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $173.90. The company has a market capitalization of $156.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.