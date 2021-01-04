Rockland Trust Co. Sells 2,174 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.5% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 69.5% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.14. The company had a trading volume of 83,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,296. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.67. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $211.14. The firm has a market cap of $137.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.