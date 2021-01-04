Rockland Trust Co. Sells 19,411 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,411 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Bank of America by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $43,708,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after buying an additional 1,728,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.01. 1,866,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,060,555. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $259.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

