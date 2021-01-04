Rockland Trust Co. Sells 1,582 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 7,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,668,000 after acquiring an additional 30,433 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,210,756,000 after acquiring an additional 376,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $468.36. The stock had a trading volume of 55,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,120. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $465.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $185.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $488.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $487.84.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

