Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 13.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in AT&T by 6.0% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 7,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.4% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,770,918. The company has a market capitalization of $208.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

