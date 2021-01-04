Rockland Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 379,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 60,634 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 63,066.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826,616 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,495,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,239,000 after purchasing an additional 632,964 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,218,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,314,000 after purchasing an additional 305,514 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,059,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,707,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,882,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,573,000 after buying an additional 26,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.28.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.13. 332,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,720,610. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.