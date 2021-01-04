Rockland Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $11,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 22.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after buying an additional 37,948 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 158.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 161,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

OTIS traded down $1.33 on Monday, reaching $66.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,690. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average is $62.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

