Rockland Trust Co. Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 1.3% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 14,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.62. 105,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

