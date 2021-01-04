Rockland Trust Co. Buys 230,180 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 285.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 310,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,180 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.9% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $23,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. United Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,696,000 after purchasing an additional 242,871 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 25.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 167 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,496 shares of company stock valued at $28,082,897. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.53. The stock had a trading volume of 263,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,248,104. The firm has a market cap of $146.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.