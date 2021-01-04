Rocket Pool Price Up 27.6% This Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for $2.94 or 0.00008866 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $30.23 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00043899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.93 or 0.00306545 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00030139 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015144 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00011809 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

