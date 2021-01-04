Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Roche were worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roche in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 3.9% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 69,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roche during the third quarter worth $2,376,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roche during the third quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roche by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the period. 0.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roche from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

RHHBY stock remained flat at $$43.84 on Monday. 669,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,777. The firm has a market cap of $300.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.42. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

