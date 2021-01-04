Robert W. Baird Lowers Ball (NYSE:BLL) to Neutral

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

NYSE BLL opened at $93.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average is $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.46. Ball has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $3,819,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 191,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,303,332.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 191,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,096,319.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Ball by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 27,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ball by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ball by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 28,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

