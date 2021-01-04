Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Shares of RIGL opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $591.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. State Street Corp grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 183.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,895,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,182 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 575,574 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,405,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 587,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sector Gamma AS acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

