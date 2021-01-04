Richard Anthony Law Acquires 64,078 Shares of The Pebble Group Plc (PEBB.L) (LON:PEBB) Stock

The Pebble Group Plc (PEBB.L) (LON:PEBB) insider Richard Anthony Law bought 64,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £83,301.40 ($108,833.81).

Richard Anthony Law also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Pebble Group Plc (PEBB.L) alerts:

On Thursday, December 31st, Richard Anthony Law purchased 44,725 shares of The Pebble Group Plc (PEBB.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £58,142.50 ($75,963.55).

PEBB traded down GBX 8.35 ($0.11) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 121.65 ($1.59). 111,177 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 95.78. The firm has a market cap of £203.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66. The Pebble Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 159.69 ($2.09).

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the health and beauty, fast moving consumer goods, transport, technology, banking and finance, and charity sectors.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Plc (PEBB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group Plc (PEBB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.