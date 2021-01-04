REVV (REVV) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.21 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, REVV has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a market cap of $14.21 million and $1.80 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV token can currently be bought for $0.0540 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get REVV alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00031143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00124390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.11 or 0.00546546 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00144311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00265963 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019634 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00050899 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,974,514 tokens. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

REVV Token Trading

REVV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.