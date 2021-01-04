Reviewing Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) and Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) and Power REIT (NYSE:PW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and Power REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbor Realty Trust $315.94 million 5.21 $128.63 million $1.36 10.43 Power REIT $2.18 million 23.48 $950,000.00 N/A N/A

Arbor Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Power REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of Power REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and Power REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbor Realty Trust 28.94% 7.88% 1.44% Power REIT 42.98% 13.01% 3.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Arbor Realty Trust and Power REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbor Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 Power REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $11.13, indicating a potential downside of 21.54%. Given Arbor Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arbor Realty Trust is more favorable than Power REIT.

Risk & Volatility

Arbor Realty Trust has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power REIT has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust beats Power REIT on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. The company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; and junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt. In addition, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

