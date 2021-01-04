Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) will post sales of $154.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.97 million to $156.83 million. Resources Connection reported sales of $184.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full-year sales of $625.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $609.46 million to $640.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $675.44 million, with estimates ranging from $666.33 million to $684.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $147.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.67 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of RGP opened at $12.57 on Friday. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $407.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

